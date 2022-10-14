KEAM Provisional List For Third Phase Out, Here's Direct Link To Check

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
KEAM 2022 Provisional List: The provisional list for the third phase has been released by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE, today, October 14, 2022. All those candidates who have registered for the counselling round can check the provisional list of third phase allotments by visiting the official website of CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check the KEAM 2022 provisional list.
In case candidates have complaints with regard to the allotment list, they can submit the complaint through the email address ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in by October 14, 2022, at 12 p.m. According to the official notice, the third-phase final allotment and the schedule for joining at the allotted colleges will be notified sometime later. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.