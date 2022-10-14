KEAM Provisional List For Third Phase Out, Here's Direct Link To Check

KEAM 2022 Provisional List: The provisional list for the third phase has been released by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE, today, October 14, 2022. All those candidates who have registered for the counselling round can check the provisional list of third phase allotments by visiting the official website of CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check the KEAM 2022 provisional list.

KEAM 2022 Provisional List: Here's how to check

Step 1: In order to check the KEAM 2022 provisional list, candidates are required to visit the official site of CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the KEAM 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the KEAM 2022 Provisional List link available on the newly opened page.

Step 4: Then, enter the login details and click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Then, the results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download the page.

Step 7: Make a hard copy of the document for future reference.

Here's direct link to check KEAM 2022 Provisional List - Click Here

Details mentioned on KEAM 2022 round 3 provisional allotment list

Application number of the candidate

Candidate's rank

College

Course

Seat type

More Details

In case candidates have complaints with regard to the allotment list, they can submit the complaint through the email address ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in by October 14, 2022, at 12 p.m. According to the official notice, the third-phase final allotment and the schedule for joining at the allotted colleges will be notified sometime later. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative