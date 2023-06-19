KEAM Rank List 2023 Released At Ceekerala.gov.in, Here's How To Download KEAM Rank Card

KEAM 2023 Rank List: Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the Kerala Engineering/ Pharmacy rank cards today, June 19. The KEAM results were declared on May 31 on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. However, the rank list was not released on that day. Students who took the exam can now download their rank cards by logging in using their application number and password. The steps to download the result has been mentioned below.

The KEAM Entrance examination for admission to Engineering/Pharmacy courses was conducted on May 17. The exam was conducted at different centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Dubai. Candidates can also check the KEAM 2023 cut-off along with the results. The direct link to check the rank list online has also been mentioned below.

How to download KEAM Rank Cards 2023