KEAM Result 2022 Expected To Be Out On July 25; Follow These Steps To Download Scorecards

KEAM Result 2022: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations is expected to release the KEAM result on July 25, 2022. Once released, the result will be available for download at cee.kerala.gov.in. To check the KEAM 2022 result, candidates will require an application number and password. Applicants who will be declared qualified in the KEAM results will be called for the counselling process later. To be noted that as of now, the official date for releasing the result has not been announced yet.

The result of KEAM 2022 mentions candidate personal details, roll number, maximum marks, rank obtained, marks in individual subjects, and others. KEAM 2022 Results will then be followed by the release of a detailed KEAM 2022 Counselling Schedule. Candidates who would have qualified and secured merit in the entrance exam would then be able to apply for counselling to secure admissions across colleges in Kerala.

KEAM 2022 exam: List of important dates

KEAM provisional answer key was released on July 5, 2022

Deadline to raise objections ended on July 13, 2022

KEAM 2022 was conducted on July 4, 2022

KEAM 2022 was earlier scheduled to be conducted on July 3, 2022.

At first, it was scheduled to be held on June 26, 2022

Result release date has not been announced yet, however, it is expected to be out on July 25, 2022

Check KEAM 2022 marking scheme here

For each correct answer, 4 marks will be provided

For each incorrect answer, 1 mark will be deducted

For unattempted questions, no marks will be awarded or deducted

In questions where more than one option is marked, 1 mark will be deducted

KEAM 2022 Provisional Answer Key: Follow these steps to download

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of Kerala Engineering Architecture Pharmacy and Medical Exam - cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for answer keys tab on left side

Step 3: A new page would open with links to 'Paper 1' and 'Paper 2.'

Step 4: Click on the relevant link and then view the PDF for that particular KEAM answer key

Step 5: Download it and go through the details mentioned on it

Step 6: Candidates may take its printout for future reference

Here is how to check KEAM result 2022