KEAM Result 2022 Released, Here's Direct Link To Check Scorecards Online

KEAM result 2022 has been released on cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can check their scorecards by following the steps mentioned below.

keam 2022

Image: Pexels


KEAM 2022 Result: Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala released the Kerala Engineering/ Pharmacy results on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The KEAM results have been uploaded on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. Students who took the exam can download their result by entering their application number and password. The steps to download the result has been mentioned below.

The KEAM Entrance examination for admission to Engineering/Pharmacy courses was conducted on July 4, 2022. The exam was conducted at different centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Dubai. Candidates can also check the KEAM 2022 cut-off along with the results. The direct link to check result online has also been mentioned below.

KEAM 2022: Details to be mentioned on result 

  • Name of candidate
  • Roll number of the candidate
  • Name of Examination
  • Marks secured by candidates in each subject
  • Minimum marks required to pass the exam
  • Total marks that have been secured by candidates
  • Qualifying status of students

The KEAM 2022 exam was held on July 4, 2022. Candidates who have cleared the Kerala KEAM 2022 examination are eligible for KEAM 2022 counseling. The seat allotment process will take place in August or September. The provisional answer key was released on July 4, 2022. The deadline to raise objections ended on July 13, 2022. Post considering the objections raised by students, final answer key has been prepared. Kerala CEE has been prepared on the basis of final answer key. Candidates can check their personal details, subject-wise marks, rank, qualifying marks, and other information from the KEAM 2022 scorecard.

KEAM Result 2022: Follow these steps to check result online 

  • Step 1: To check the result, students should go to the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should look for result link
  • Step 3: After being redirected to another page, candidates will have to key in their login details
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, the KEAM 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference
  • Step 6: Take its printout for future reference 
  • Here is the direct link to check result online (CLICK HERE)
