KEAM Result 2023 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check KEAM Score Card

KEAM 2023 Result: Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala released the Kerala Engineering/ Pharmacy results. The KEAM results have been uploaded on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. Students who took the exam can download their results by entering their application number and password. The steps to download the result has been mentioned below.

The KEAM Entrance examination for admission to Engineering/Pharmacy courses was conducted on May 17. The exam was conducted at different centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Dubai. Candidates can also check the KEAM 2023 cut-off along with the results. The direct link to check results online has also been mentioned below.

KEAM 2023: Details to be mentioned on the result

Name of candidate Roll number of the candidate Name of Examination Marks secured by candidates in each subject Minimum marks required to pass the exam Total marks that have been secured by candidates Qualifying status of students

KEAM Result 2023: Follow these steps to check result online