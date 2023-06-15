Kerala +1 Results 2023: DHSE, VHSE Kerala 1st Year And Vocational Result Links Out

DHSE Kerala +1 Result 2023: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala has declared the Kerala first year result and VHSE +1 results 2023 today, June 15. The candidates can now check Kerala plus one results online. The result link is available on the official website and can be checked by following these steps. For more details, candidates can go to the official website keralaresults.nic.in.

Direct link to check DHSE Kerala 1st year result 2023

Direct link to check VHSE Kerala 1st year result 2023

DHSE Kerala conducted +1 exams from March 10 to 30, 2023. Around 3.5 lakh candidates took the exam. To check the results, candidates will have to log in to the result portal using their registration number and password. The mark sheet will contain the details of students, marks obtained in subjects, and total marks, percentages, and grades.

List of websites to check Kerala +1 Result 2023

keralapareeksahabhavan.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.nic.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

educationkerala.gov.in

kerala.gov.in

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2023: Follow these steps to check results online