Kerala +2 Result 2022 Declared: Here's How To Check DHSE Kerala Class 12 Scorecards

DHSE Kerala +2 Result: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala has finally released the Kerala Plus Two Result today June 21, 2022. A total of 83.37% of students have passed the exam. Now, candidates can check the Kerala Class 12 Results by visiting the official website - keralaresults.nic.in. In order to qualify for the examination, students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks. The board awards grades as well. This year, more than 4 lakh students appeared in the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 examinations. The examinations were conducted this year from March 30 to April 22, 2022.

List of websites to check Kerala +2 Result 2022

keralapareeksahabhavan.in sslcexam.kerala.gov.in results.kite.kerala.gov.in results.kerala.nic.in prd.kerala.gov.in keralaresults.nic.in educationkerala.gov.in kerala.gov.in

Direct Link

To get Kerala +2 Result 2022, candidates must follow the below-given steps and use the direct link provided here - Kerala Class 12 Results

Kerala Board Plus 2 Result 2022: Here's how to check Kerala Plus Two result

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website at keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should look for the result link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the log in details

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it

Step 6: keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Here's how to check DHSE Kerala +2 result through SMS

To check the class 12 result 2022 through SMS, students are required to type ‘KERALA12 and send it to 56263

Kerala SSLC RESULT 2022: Here's how to check via app

Students can check the Kerala SSLC results on the Saphlam app. They can download the app from the Google Play store or the Apple store.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)