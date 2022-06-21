Last Updated:

Kerala +2 Result 2022 Declared: Here's How To Check DHSE Kerala Class 12 Scorecards

Kerala +2 Result 2022: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala has finally released the Kerala Plus Two Result today Jun 21

DHSE Kerala +2 Result: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala has finally released the Kerala Plus Two Result today June 21, 2022. A total of 83.37% of students have passed the exam. Now, candidates can check the Kerala Class 12 Results by visiting the official website - keralaresults.nic.in. In order to qualify for the examination, students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks. The board awards grades as well. This year, more than 4 lakh students appeared in the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 examinations. The examinations were conducted this year from March 30 to April 22, 2022.

List of websites to check Kerala +2 Result 2022

  1. keralapareeksahabhavan.in
  2. sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
  3. results.kite.kerala.gov.in
  4. results.kerala.nic.in
  5. prd.kerala.gov.in
  6. keralaresults.nic.in
  7. educationkerala.gov.in
  8. kerala.gov.in

Direct Link

  • To get Kerala +2 Result 2022, candidates must follow the below-given steps and use the direct link provided here - Kerala Class 12 Results

Kerala Board Plus 2 Result 2022: Here's how to check Kerala Plus Two result

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website at keralaresults.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should look for the result link
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the log in details
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it
  • Step 6: keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Here's how to check DHSE Kerala +2 result through SMS

  • To check the class 12 result 2022 through SMS, students are required to type ‘KERALA12 and send it to 56263

Kerala SSLC RESULT 2022: Here's how to check via app

  • Students can check the Kerala SSLC results on the Saphlam app. They can download the app from the Google Play store or the Apple store.

