Kerala +2 Result 2022 Declared: Here's How To Check DHSE Kerala Class 12 Scorecards

DHSE Kerala +2 Result: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala has finally released the Kerala Plus Two Result today June 21, 2022. A total of 83.37% of students have passed the exam. Now, candidates can check the Kerala Class 12 Results by visiting the official website - keralaresults.nic.in. In order to qualify for the examination, students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks. The board awards grades as well. This year, more than 4 lakh students appeared in the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 examinations. The examinations were conducted this year from March 30 to April 22, 2022.
List of websites to check Kerala +2 Result 2022
- keralapareeksahabhavan.in
- sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
- results.kite.kerala.gov.in
- results.kerala.nic.in
- prd.kerala.gov.in
- keralaresults.nic.in
- educationkerala.gov.in
- kerala.gov.in
Direct Link
- To get Kerala +2 Result 2022, candidates must follow the below-given steps and use the direct link provided here - Kerala Class 12 Results
Kerala Board Plus 2 Result 2022: Here's how to check Kerala Plus Two result
- Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website at keralaresults.nic.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should look for the result link
- Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the log in details
- Step 4: Post submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen
- Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it
- Step 6: keep the hard copy of the same for future reference
Here's how to check DHSE Kerala +2 result through SMS
- To check the class 12 result 2022 through SMS, students are required to type ‘KERALA12 and send it to 56263
Kerala SSLC RESULT 2022: Here's how to check via app
- Students can check the Kerala SSLC results on the Saphlam app. They can download the app from the Google Play store or the Apple store.
(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)