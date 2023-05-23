Kerala DHSE +2 Results 2023 On May 25; List Of Websites, Steps To Check Class 12 Results

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2023: The Department of Higher Secondary Education is scheduled to release the DHSE Kerala plus two or class 12th results 2023 on May 25. Kerala plus two exams 2023 were conducted from March 10 to 30. Over 9 lakh students enrolled for the Higher Secondary 1st and 2nd-year public examination in Kerala. A total of 60,000 VHSE students also appeared for the plus two examination.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned step by step process and also mentioned the list of websites to check DHSE Kerala plus two results 2023.

List of websites to check Kerala +2 Result 2023

keralapareeksahabhavan.in sslcexam.kerala.gov.in results.kite.kerala.gov.in results.kerala.nic.in prd.kerala.gov.in keralaresults.nic.in educationkerala.gov.in kerala.gov.in

Kerala +2 Result 2023: How to check DHSE Kerala class 12 result online

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website at keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should look for the result link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the login details

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned in it

Step 6: keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

How to check DHSE Kerala +2 results through SMS and apps