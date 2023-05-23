Kerala DHSE +2 Results 2023 On May 25; List Of Websites, Steps To Check Class 12 Results

Quick links:
Image: PTI
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2023: The Department of Higher Secondary Education is scheduled to release the DHSE Kerala plus two or class 12th results 2023 on May 25. Kerala plus two exams 2023 were conducted from March 10 to 30. Over 9 lakh students enrolled for the Higher Secondary 1st and 2nd-year public examination in Kerala. A total of 60,000 VHSE students also appeared for the plus two examination.
For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned step by step process and also mentioned the list of websites to check DHSE Kerala plus two results 2023.
