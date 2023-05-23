Last Updated:

Kerala DHSE +2 Results 2023 On May 25; List Of Websites, Steps To Check Class 12 Results

Kerala DHSE +2 Results 2023: The Department of Higher Secondary Education is scheduled to release the DHSE Kerala plus two results 2023 on May 25.

Nandini Verma
kerala dhse +2 results 2023

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2023: The Department of Higher Secondary Education is scheduled to release the DHSE Kerala plus two or class 12th results 2023 on May 25. Kerala plus two exams 2023 were conducted from March 10 to 30. Over  9 lakh students enrolled for the Higher Secondary 1st and 2nd-year public examination in Kerala. A total of 60,000 VHSE students also appeared for the plus two examination.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned step by step process and also mentioned the list of websites to check DHSE Kerala plus two results 2023.

List of websites to check Kerala +2 Result 2023

  1. keralapareeksahabhavan.in
  2. sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
  3. results.kite.kerala.gov.in
  4. results.kerala.nic.in
  5. prd.kerala.gov.in
  6. keralaresults.nic.in
  7. educationkerala.gov.in
  8. kerala.gov.in

Kerala +2 Result 2023: How to check DHSE Kerala class 12 result online

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website at keralaresults.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should look for the result link
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the login details
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Go through the details mentioned in it
  • Step 6: keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

How to check DHSE Kerala +2 results through SMS and apps

  • To check Kerala +2 or class 12 result 2023 through SMS, students are required to type ‘KERALA12 and send it to 56263
  • Students can check the Kerala SSLC results on the Saphlam app. They can download the app from the Google Play store or the Apple app store.
