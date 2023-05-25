Last Updated:

Kerala DHSE +2 Results 2023: Where And How To Check Kerala Class 12 Scores Online & SMS

Kerala DHSE +2 Results 2023: Know where and how to check Kerala plus two results on websites, SMS and mobile apps. Full details and list of websites to check.

Kerala DHSE +2 Results 2023

Kerala DHSE +2 Results 2023: The Department of Higher Secondary Education will declare the DHSE Kerala plus two or class 12th results 2023 today, May 25. The results will be out at 3 pm. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their scores online. A list of websites to check Kerala plus two results is given below. 

List of websites to check Kerala +2 Result 2023

  1. keralapareeksahabhavan.in
  2. sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
  3. results.kite.kerala.gov.in
  4. results.kerala.nic.in
  5. prd.kerala.gov.in
  6. keralaresults.nic.in
  7. educationkerala.gov.in
  8. kerala.gov.in

Kerala plus two exams 2023 were held from March 10 to 30. Over  9 lakh students enrolled for the Higher Secondary 1st and 2nd-year public examination in Kerala. A total of 60,000 VHSE students also appeared for the plus two examinations. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned step by step process and also mentioned the list of websites to check DHSE Kerala plus two results 2023.

Kerala +2 Result 2023: How to check DHSE Kerala class 12 result online

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website at keralaresults.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should look for the result link
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the login details
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Go through the details mentioned in it
  • Step 6: keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

How to check DHSE Kerala +2 results through SMS and apps

To check Kerala +2 or class 12 result 2023 through SMS, students are required to type ‘KERALA12 and send it to 56263. Students can check the Kerala SSLC results on the Saphlam app. They can download the app from the Google Play store or the Apple app store.

