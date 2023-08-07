Kerala KLEE Answer Key 2023 Released For 5-year LLB Course, Here's How To Check

KLEE answer key 2023: Commissioner of Entrance Exam (CEE) Kerala has released the provisional answer key for the Kerala Law Entrance Examination (KLEE) 2023, today, August 7. The exam was conducted on August 6. Candidates who appeared for the law enrance test can check the KLEE answer key online by visiting the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in.

KLEE answer k ey 2023: Raise objections till August 11

KLEE 2023 was held on August 6 for candidates seeking admission to the five-year integrated LLB programs in the universities of the state. Candidates who find any error in the answer key can raise objections on or before August 11 till 4 pm. Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 per question as an objection fee through a Demand Draft (DD) and submit supporting documents to the office commissioner of exams by post or physically. CEE Kerala will refund the fees for those who raise genuine objections.

"The Answer Key of the Entrance Examinations for Admission to Integrated Five Year LLB 2023-24 held on 06.08.2023 (Sunday) at various centres across Kerala has been published on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in . Complaints regarding the Answer Keys, if any, may be forwarded to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations along with supporting documents and fee @ Rs.100/- per question by way of DD drawn in favour of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, payable at Thiruvananthapuram, by post or hand delivery so as to reach the office on or before 11.08.2023, 4.00PM. If the complaint filed is found to be genuine, the fee remitted for that question will be refunded. Complaints received after the stipulated time and without requisite fee will not be considered under any circumstances. Complaints received via E-mail/Fax will not be considered," the official notice reads.

How to check KLEE 2023 answer key