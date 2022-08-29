Kerala KMAT 2022 Session 2 Answer Key Out, Click On Direct Link To Download

Kerala KMAT 2022 Session 2 Answer Key has been released by the Commissioner of Entrance Exam (CEE) Kerala. The Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT) answer key which has been released is provisional in nature. Candidates have been given time to raise objections against it. Post considering the objections raised by students, the final answer key will be prepared.

The answer key can be accessed at the official website by following these steps. For more details, they can go to the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. The KMAT 2022 examination for admission to MBA programme was held on August 28 at various centres across the state. Candidates are not required any login credentials to download the KMAT answer key. Aspirants can also challenge the KMAT 2022 answer key by sending grievances to CEE Kerala along with supporting documents and a fee of Rs 100 for each answer being challenged.

Official notification reads, "If the complaints filed is found to be genuine, the fee remitted for that question will be refunded. Complaints received after the stipulated time or without requisite fee will not be considered under any circumstances."

KMAT Answer Key 2022: Follow these steps to download provisional key

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the “KMAT 2022 – Answer Key” link.

Step 3: In the next step, the KMAT 2022 session 2 answer key will get displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download the answer key PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Here's the direct link to download session two KMAT Answer Key 2022 (CLICK HERE)

CEE Kerala conducts KMAT 2022 to provide admission to candidates in MBA programmes offered by various colleges across the state. The qualifying cut-off marks for the general and SEBC candidates is 10 per cent, while 7.5 per cent for candidates belonging to SC, ST categories. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.