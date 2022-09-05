Kerala KMAT 2022 Session 2 Result Declared; Here's Direct Link To Check & Download Scores

Kerala KMAT 2022 Session 2 Result: The Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT) 2022 result has been released today, September 5, by the Commissioner of Entrance Exam (CEE) Kerala. All those candidates who took part in the KMAT 2022 session 2 exams can download their scorecards by visiting cee.kerala.gov.in.

The KMAT 2022 Session 2 examination was held on August 28 for the candidates who want to take apply for admission into the MBA programme at different centers across the state. The authorities released the provisional answer key on August 29 and candidates were given the option to raise objections till September 2, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to download the Kerala KMAT 2022 Session 2 Results.

According to the official notice, "The candidates who secured 10% of the total 720 marks, i.e., 72 marks and above, are qualified. For SC/ST/PWD category, the qualifying cut-off mark is 7.5 % of 720 marks, i.e., 54 marks."

Kerala KMAT 2022 Session 2: Cut off

The qualifying cut-off marks for the general and SEBC candidates is 10 percent, while 7.5 percent for candidates belonging to SC, and ST categories.

KMAT 2022 Session 2 result: Here's how to check

Step 1: To download the KMAT 2022 Session 2 result, candidates need to visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: From the homepage, select "K-MAT 2022 - Candidate Portal (Session 2)."

Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the "Results" option.

Step 4: Automatically, a PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check and keep the copy of the same for future use.

Here's direct link to Kerala KMAT 2022 Session 2 Result - Click here

