Kerala NMMS Result 2023 Released: Steps To Check, Other Important Details Here

The Kerala National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) result 2023 has been released today, March 22, by the State Council of Education Research and Training. The candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download the result by visiting the official website at nmmse.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates must also note that they are required to have their roll numbers, date of birth, and other required credentials to access the result. The result includes several details including personal details of the candidate, marks secures, and rank achieved, among other. The result has been released for the exam conducted in November 2022.

Kerala NMMS result 2022: Steps to check

The candidates who have appeared for the scholarship examination can now follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download the result.

Candidates must visit the official website at nmmse.kerala.gov.in. A homepage will appear on the screen. Click on the Result link available in the sidebar menu. Enter necessary credentials on the login page and click on 'Submit.' Result will appear on the screen. Check and download the same. Keep a print out of the result for future references.

National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship scheme is a central government-sponsored scheme designed with an intent to provide financial assistance to meritorious students belonging to economically weaker sections. The qualifying candidates will get the scholarship worth Rs 12,000 per year.

The students in Kerala whose parents income is less than Rs 3,50,000 per year are eligible to apply for the scholarship scheme. The candidate also must be a student in a state-run or government-aided school in Kerala. For further details, the candidates are advised to visit the official website.

The state level scholarship examination has two test for all the appearing candidates- Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) and Mental Ability Test (MAT). The student should pass the exam with an aggregate of SAT and MAT together at minimum of 40 per cent (32 per cent for SC/ST students).