Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Releases USS, LSS Results 2021; Here's Direct Link To Check

USS, LSS Result: The Upper Secondary Scholarship and Lower Secondary Scholarship results (USS, LSS) for 2021 session have been declared by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan today, March 15, 2022. All those candidates who took part in the scholarship exam can check their results by visiting the official website - keralapareekshabhavan. This exam was held on December 18, 2021, for both levels in order to select applicants who would be eligible to receive this scholarship.

To check the result, candidates would need to enter their registration number and date of birth. LSS/USS is a scholarship examination that is conducted every year for students who are in classes 4th and 7th. Every year, thousands of aspirants participate in this examination, and only a few of them get selected. Students who pass both levels' written exams (LSS and USS) will be eligible for state-sponsored scholarships.

Here's direct link to download LSS USS Result - Click here

USS, LSS Result 2022: Here's how to check USS Result | LSS Result

To download USS, LSS Result 2021 candidates must open the official page - keralapareekshabhavan.in .

. Then, click on the link that says, " LSS USS Examination 2021 Result Click here" on the homepage

on the homepage Now, fill in credentials to check the result

Scholarship Exam results will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout copy for future needs.

According to official information, a total of 20 students per sub-district shall be considered to get the LSS USS scholarship programme. Out of this, only 15 students will be considered from the general category, while 2 from the scheduled cast and 1 candidate each from the OEC, ST, and CWSN category. Visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan to get fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative