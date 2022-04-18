Kerala Samastha Madrassa Result 2022 Out; Here's How To Check Results & Direct Link

The results of the January and March 2022 public examinations for English medium students have been released by the Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhysa Board. On samastha.in, you can find a link to the results. Students in classes 7, 10, and 12 can see their mark sheets by entering their registration numbers.

How can students download their Kerala Samastha result

The Kerala Samastha Pothu pareeksha result 2022 was recently issued by the Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board. Registered students who took any of the pothu public exams in Class 5, 7, 10, or 12 can now check their results on the same website.

The result has been posted on the official website samastha.in and can be obtained using the instructions below. Candidates should have their registration numbers handy when checking their results. Students should be aware that the results of the Pothu public examination are tentative. The original mark sheet can be obtained from the students' respective schools.

Visit samastha.in. The homepage of Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhysa Board will open. Cick on the results tab. The results will be written in blue on the website. Click on ‘PUBLIC EXAMINATION - 2022 JANUARY, MARCH (ENGLISH MEDIUM)’. On clicking it, candidates will be redirected to the result page. There will be two boxes asking for the candidate's registration number and class. Select class from the drop-down list. Enter the registration number in the second box and then click on the submit button. Candidates can download the mark sheet and are advised to print a hard copy for future use.

The board just declared the results for Classes 5th, 7th, 10th, and 12th. Boarding school students can check the results on the official website at samastha.in under Public Examination March 2022 result.

Kerala Samastha Result 2022:

Details needed to check results

Name of the class

Registration Number

Name

Parent Name

Marks

Only the official website should be used to check Samastha Result 2022. Candidates are encouraged to avoid using links found on third-party websites.