Kerala Samastha Madrassa Result 2022 Out; Here's How To Check Results & Direct Link

The results of the January and March 2022 public examinations for English medium students have been released by the Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhysa Board. On samastha.in, you can find a link to the results. Students in classes 7, 10, and 12 can see their mark sheets by entering their registration numbers.
Details needed to check results
Only the official website should be used to check Samastha Result 2022. Candidates are encouraged to avoid using links found on third-party websites.