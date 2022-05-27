Kerala Schools To Reopen On June 1, Check Guidelines Released By Education Ministry

Kerala schools reopening: Since the summer vacations have come to an end, the Kerala Schools will be reopening on June 1, 2022. State Education Minister Vasudevan Sivankutty ahead of reopening schools announced that it is mandatory to wear masks in school premises. Along with this, the Education Ministry has also announced guidelines for school reopening. One of the major guidelines is the vaccination of students at the school. This should be done in the first two weeks of June. Other guidelines issued can be checked here.

Kerala schools reopening: Guidelines issued by Education Ministry

The affiliated schools have been strictly told to complete all the maintenance work in school premises. Apart from this, thorough cleaning of the school, its premises and the drinking water sources must be done. In order to keep students protected, schools have been told to take the necessary actions The vehicles used for the transportation of students should secure the police clearance certificate. School level meetings should be held in the presence of representatives of the local bodies, health department, KSRTC, KSEB, excise and social justice department.

“All Covid-related precautions need to be strictly followed in schools. Students, teachers and non-teaching staff should compulsorily wear masks and facilities should be provided to sanitise hands frequently. In the first two weeks after school reopening, arrangements will be made to carry out vaccination of students in schools, in coordination with the nearest healthcare facility. While 81% of students in the 15-17 age group have taken the first dose of Covid vaccine, the rate of second dose of vaccination is 52%. For children in the 12-14 age group, 40% have received the first dose while 11% have taken the second dose," the state education minister said.

Inspections to be carried out

The Education Officers have been told to carry out inspections at all schools and assess the preparedness. They will have to give fitness certificates to schools if eligible. Education Department has also shared that the academic master plan will be published on May, 30 after consideration and public opinion.