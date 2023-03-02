Kerala SET Results 2023 Declared; Here's Direct Link And Steps To Check Scores

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/ Representative
Kerala State Eligibility Test result 2023 has been released by the LBS Centre for Science and Technology on Wednesday, March 1, on their official website, lbscentre.kerala.gov.in. The SET Kerala aspirants who appeared for the exam can download their results now. The Kerala SET 2023 Exam was conducted on January 22 and the answer keys were published the next day, January 23.
The subjects of the SET Kerala exam included Geology, Hindi, History, Home Science, Journalism, Latin, Malayalam, Mathematics, Music, Philosophy, Psychology, Russian, Sanskrit, Social Work, Sociology, Statistics, Syriac, Urdu, Geography, German, Physics, Political Science, Zoology, Bio-Technology, Arabic, Botany, Chemistry, Commerce, Economics, English, and French. The paper was taken into two segments:
Candidates can now check the Kerala SET Results which are available online.
Kerala SET Result 2023 Direct Link to Download
Kerala SET Result 2023 - Candidates have to follow six steps to check their results:
The Kerala SET Exam is for those aspirants who would want to teach for the post of teacher. Candidates who clear this exam could either apply for VHSE for non-vocational teachers or become instructors of higher secondary schools at the LBS center.