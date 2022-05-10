Kerala SSLC, DHSE Results 2022 Dates: Kerala Class 10th, 12th Results On June 10 And 20

Kerala SSLC, DHSE result 2022: Kerala Education Minister, V Sivankutty has announced the dates for releasing results of Kerala SSLC Exams 2022 and the DHSE +2 Exams 2022. The local report highlights that the Kerala SSLC Results 2022 and the DHSE Second Year Results 2022 are scheduled to be released next month i.e in June 2022. Here is all you need to know about the Kerala board results release date and steps to check Kerala SSLC result 2022 and Kerala DHSE result 2022.

Kerala Board Results 2022 Dates

The state education minister said that the class 10 or Kerala SSLC Result will be declared on June 10, 2022. The Kerala Higher Secondary Result for class 12 or the DHSE Second Year Result will be released on June 20, 2022. Once released, the result can be checked on the official website keralaresults.nic.in.

Official websites to check result

keralaresults.nic.in sslcexam.kerala.gov.in keralapareekshabhavan.in

Kerala 10th, 12th Results 2022: Check important dates here

Kerala SSLC Results will be released on June 10, 2022

DHSE Kerala Plus two results will be released on June 20, 2022

Kerala SSLC Exams 2022 were conducted between March 31 and April 29, 2022

DHSE conducted the Plus Two Exams 2022 between March 30 and April 22, 2022

Here's how to check result

To check the Kerala SSLC Result candidates need to visit the official website

Then, click on the appropriate link

Enter required details such as roll number and other details

Click on the submit button

The result will appear on the screen

Take a printout of the result for future reference

Candidates must note the SSLC examination was held in offline mode at the various exam centres across the state under the strict COVID-19 guidelines. The Kerala SSLC 2022 annual exams commenced with the language papers on the first day, the English examination on the second day, followed by the third language on April 8, the Social Science exam on April 12. The examination concluded on April 29, 2022.

The report also highlights that as of now the evaluation process is going on. The results will be declared after the evaluation process is completed for both the classes. Candidates who took the exam are advised to keep an eye on the official website so as not to miss latest updates regarding Kerala SSLC Results 2022 and DHSE Plus Two Results 2022.