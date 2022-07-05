Kerala SSLC Re-evaluation Result 2022 Released, Follow These Steps To Check

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2022: Kerala Board has released the SSLC Revaluation result on Monday, July 4, 2022. All those students who were unhappy with their result, applied for revaluation. Those students who have paid the revaluation fee will be notified officially if there is a change in grade. If the marks are less in revaluation, the first grade obtained by the students will not be affected.

Kerala Board of Public Examinations released the Kerala class 10 results on June 15, 2022. Students who appeared in the Kerala SSLC exam could check their results by logging in with the board exam roll number and date of birth. The application for revaluation could be submitted by June 21, 2022.

Official websites to check Kerala SSLC result 2022

pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in sslcexam.kerala.gov.in results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Revaluation details

The fee for revaluation of an answer paper was Rs 400. Rs 200 was charged from students for its copy. The fee for scrutiny was 50 rupees. If the student's grade increases through revaluation, the fee paid will be refunded

SSLC result 2022: Pass percentage

This year, 44,363 students got a full "A +" in the Kerala Board exam 2022 result. Last time it was 1,21,650. A total of 4,26,469 SSLC regular students took the exam. While a total of 4,23,303 candidates passed. The overall pass percentage stood at 99.26%.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Here's how to download Kerala SSLC revaluation result via website