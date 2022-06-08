Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Date: Results Not Expected On June 10, Check Latest Update Here

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Kerala Board is soon going to release the Kerala SSLC Result 2022. As per a local daily of Kerala, education minister V Sivankutty had early announced that Kerala SSLC results 2022 will be declared on June 10 and HSLC class 12 results will be announced on June 20. However, as per the latest update shared by the KSEEB official, the Kerala SSLC result is less likely to be declared before June 15. However, an official announcement regarding the Kerala SSLC result date and time will be shared by the education minister or board offiicials publicly in advance. Candidates who have appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Exam in Kerala will be able to check their results online on the official websites.

List of official websites to check Kerala SSLC Result 2022

keralaresults.nic.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

keralapareekshabhavan.in

Here's how to check Kerala SSLC Results 2022

Step 1: Candidates should visit the official website as mentioned above

Step 2: Then, click on the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 link

Step 3: Key in the required details such as roll number and other details

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Your Kerala SSLC result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout of the result for future reference.

The Kerala SSLC exams were held from March 31 to April 29, 2022. There were 2943 exam centres in the state, nine centres each in the Gulf and Lakshadweep. A total of 4,26,999 regular SSLC students and 408 students in the private category had appeared for the exams this year. Also, 1, 91,787 students wrote their exams in Malyalam language while 2,31,604 students wrote them in English medium. As per data, 2,151 students and 1,457 students took the examination in Tamil and Kannada respectively.

