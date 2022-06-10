Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Date: See When And Where To Check Kerala Results Online

Quick links:
Kerala SSLC Result 2022: The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Kerala Result 2022 is expected to be declared by the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) on June 15. It was speculated that the Kerala SSLC result would be announced by June 10, but recently Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty said that result of class 10 would be declared by June 15 and that of Class 12 by June 20. Once declared, students will be able to check Kerala SSLC Results by visiting the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in.
The Kerala SSLC Exams 2022 for Class 10 board exams were conducted from March 31 to April 29, 2022, at various test centers across the state in offline mode, following all the COVID-19 precautions. The examination was conducted from 9:45 am to 12:30 am. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to check the Kerala SSLC result. Also, ways to check the result via a mobile app or SMS have been mentioned here.
In 2021, a total of 4,22,226 students from state boards and 990 students from private appeared for the SSLC examinations. The overall passing percentage was 99.47 per cent where a total of 1,21,318 students secured A+ in all the subjects. Meanwhile, it is strongly recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.
