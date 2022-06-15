Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Today; Here's List Of Website To Check Scores

Kerala SSLC Class 10 result will be released by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan today, June 15. Once declared, candidates will be able to check and download their Kerala SSLC result by visiting the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in and results.kerala.nic.in. Candidates should be aware that they are required to enter their roll number and date of birth to check Kerala Board Class 10 results. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the step-by-step process and also provided the list of websites to download Kerala SSLC Exam Result 2022. Also, students can check Kerala SSLC Results via mobile app.

KSEEB SSLC Result 2022: Here's list of websites to check scores

keralaresults.nic.in,

keralapareekshabhavan.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.nic.in

pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

KERALA SSLC RESULT 2022: Here's how to check via app

Students can check the Kerala SSLC results on the Saphlam app. They can download the app from the Google Play store or the Apple store.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Check date and time here

Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will be released on June 15, 2022

SSLC Result 2022 will be released at 3 pm

Kerala Board Class 10 Result 2022: Here's how to download Kerala SSLC result download

Step 1: In order to check the result, candidates need to visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Kerala SSLC Result 2022’

Step 3: In the next step, enter login details such as roll number and submit

Step 4:Now, after submitting the details, the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 and go through it

Step 6: It is advised that candidates must take its printout for future reference

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Here's how to check via SMS

To download the SSLC result 2022 via SMS, the students need to enter ‘KERALA10 and send it to 56263.

