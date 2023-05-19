Kerala SSLC Result 2023 To Be Declared Today At 3 Pm; Here's How To Check Via SMS, Apps

Kerala SSLC Class 10 results 2023 will be released by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan today, May 19. The results will be declared at 3 pm in a press conference. Once declared, candidates will be able to check and download their Kerala SSLC result by visiting the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in and results.kerala.nic.in. Candidates should be aware that they are required to enter their roll number and date of birth to check Kerala Board Class 10 results. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the step-by-step process and also provided the list of websites to download Kerala SSLC Exam Result 2023. Also, students can check Kerala SSLC Results via the mobile app.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Here's how to check via SMS

To download the SSLC result 2023 via SMS, the students need to enter ‘KERALA10 and send it to 56263.

KSEEB SSLC Result 2023: Here's a list of websites to check scores

keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in sslcexam.kerala.gov.in results.kerala.nic.in pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

KERALA SSLC RESULT 2023: Here's how to check via app

Students can check the Kerala SSLC results on the Saphlam app. They can download the app from the Google Play store or the Apple store.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 date and time here

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 will be released on May 19, 2023 SSLC Result 2023 will be released at 3 pm

Kerala Board Class 10 Result 2023: Here's how to download Kerala SSLC result download