Last Updated:

Kerala SSLC Results 2023 Out: Where And How To Check Results Online, Via SMS & Mobile App

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: The highly-awaited SSLC (Class 10) result has been declared by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan today, May 19. Here's how to check results.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
Kerala SSLC results 2023

Image: PTI


Kerala SSLC Result 2023: The highly-awaited SSLC (Class 10) result has been declared by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan today, May 19. This year the pass percentage stood at 99.70%.  Candidates who took the exam can check and download their Kerala SSLC results through the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, and results.kerala.nic.in. Candidates should know that they are required to enter their roll number and date of birth to check Kerala Board Class 10 results. Also, students can check Kerala SSLC Results via mobile app. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the step-by-step process and also provided the list of websites to download Kerala SSLC Exam Result 2023. The result link is expected to be activated at 4 pm today.

How to check Kerala SSLC Results 2023 on app

Students can check the Kerala SSLC results on the Saphlam app. They can download the app from the Google Play store or the Apple store.

How to check Kerala SSLC Result 2023 via SMS

To get the SSLC result 2023 via SMS, the students need to enter ‘KERALA10 and send it to 56263.

KSEEB SSLC Result 2023: Here's list of websites to check scores

  1. keralaresults.nic.in,
  2. www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in
  3. sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
  4. results.kerala.nic.in
  5. pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in
  6. kerala.indiaresults.com
  7. results.kerala.gov.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Follow these steps for the Kerala SSLC result download

  • Step 1: In order to check the result, candidates need to visit the official websites mentioned above
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Kerala SSLC Result 2023’
  • Step 3: In the next step, enter login details such as roll number and submit
  • Step 4:Now, after submitting the details, the Kerala SSLC Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the Kerala SSLC Result 2023 and go through it
  • Step 6: It is advised that candidates must take its printout for future reference

 

READ | Kerala SSLC Result 2023 to be declared today at 3 pm; Here's how to check via SMS, apps
READ | West Bengal class 10th results 2023 Out; Here's how to download WBBSE HSC Mark Sheet
READ | West Bengal class 10 results 2023: List of websites to check WBBSE Madhyamik HSC Results
READ | TN SSLC Results 2023 declared; Here's direct link to download Tamil Nadu class 10 results
READ | TN HSE +1 Results 2023 Out; Here's direct link to download Tamil Nadu class 11 mark sheet
COMMENT