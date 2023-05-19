Kerala SSLC Results 2023 Out: Where And How To Check Results Online, Via SMS & Mobile App

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: The highly-awaited SSLC (Class 10) result has been declared by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan today, May 19. This year the pass percentage stood at 99.70%. Candidates who took the exam can check and download their Kerala SSLC results through the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, and results.kerala.nic.in. Candidates should know that they are required to enter their roll number and date of birth to check Kerala Board Class 10 results. Also, students can check Kerala SSLC Results via mobile app. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the step-by-step process and also provided the list of websites to download Kerala SSLC Exam Result 2023. The result link is expected to be activated at 4 pm today.

How to check Kerala SSLC Results 2023 on app

Students can check the Kerala SSLC results on the Saphlam app. They can download the app from the Google Play store or the Apple store.

How to check Kerala SSLC Result 2023 via SMS

To get the SSLC result 2023 via SMS, the students need to enter ‘KERALA10 and send it to 56263.

KSEEB SSLC Result 2023: Here's list of websites to check scores

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Follow these steps for the Kerala SSLC result download