Updated May 8th, 2024 at 16:02 IST
Kerala SSLC Results 2024 Out, 99.69% Pass; Here's Direct Link To Check Class 10 Marksheet
Kerala SSLC, THSLC, and AHSLC Exam Results 2024 Declared. A total of 99.69% of students have passed the class 10 exams. Here's direct link to check.
Today, on May 8, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan made a significant announcement by releasing the results for SSLC, THSLC, and AHSLC examinations. The SSLC (10th) result, a pivotal moment for students, can now be accessed on official websites including pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2024 Highlights:
General Education Minister V Sivankutty unveiled the Kerala Class 10 results in a press conference at 3 pm. The outcome revealed a commendable pass percentage of 99.69%.
Direct link to check Kerala SSLC Results 2024.
Comparative Pass Percentage:
- 2024: 99.69%
- 2023: 99.70%
- 2022: 99.26%
- 2021: 99.47%
- 2020: 98.82%
Procedure to Check Kerala SSLC Results:
Visit the official websites—pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
Click on the result link provided on the website.
Enter your credentials such as roll number and date of birth.
View and download the result.
Key Insights of Kerala SSLC Results 2024
In the Kerala SSLC exam, 425,563 students successfully passed.
Pala district emerged as the top performer this year.
Continuing from last year's trends, Malappuram secured the highest number of A plus grades, with 4,934 students achieving this distinction.
Kottayam district recorded an impressive pass percentage of 99.92%, while Thiruvananthapuram district closely followed with 99.08%.
Among the Gulf centers, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Fujairah centers achieved a remarkable 100% pass rate.
Out of seven Gulf centers, 533 students appeared for the examination, with 516 students successfully passing, leading to a pass percentage of 96.81%.
Kerala SSLC certificates will be distributed in the first week of June.
In the Lakshadweep center, 285 students appeared for the exam, with 277 students passing, resulting in a pass percentage of 97.19%.
The announcement of the Kerala SSLC results marks a significant milestone in the academic journey of students across the state. As students celebrate their achievements and plan for their future endeavors, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan continues its commitment to promoting quality education and academic excellence.
