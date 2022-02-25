Kerala University Announcements 2022: Results, Admission Dates & Exam Schedule Revealed

The results for the first and second-year MA History (Private Registration-2016 Admission Annual Scheme) supplementary degree exams have been released by the University of Kerala. Applications for scrutiny are being accepted until March 8. Students may download mark lists and hall tickets from March 3 onwards. The first semester unitary LLB examination was held by the University of Kerala in September 2021. The results of the examination have now been published. Applications for scrutiny and reassessment can be submitted until March 10.

Kerala University Results

The first and second semesters of MA courses are held by the Kerala University Distance Education Center. The results of the Political Science (Regular-2019 Admission, Improvement-2018 Admission, Supplementary-2017 & 2018 Admission) Degree Examination has been published. March 7 is the last date to apply online for the scrutiny. A detailed timetable of the examination is available on the website.

Kerala University Exams

Candidates who will pay their registration fees on or before March 4 will not be charged a late fee. If candidates pay fees on or before March 8, they will have to pay Rs 150 as a late fee. A fee of Rs 400 will be charged if candidates pay till March 10, 2022. Applicants aged above 62 years are not eligible to apply, and selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 50,000 per month. The term of appointment will be from one to three years, depending on performance.

