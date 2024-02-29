Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 09:47 IST

Kerala University Declares Second Semester Results for September 2023 Session

The University of Kerala has announced the results of the second-semester degree examination conducted in September 2023. Students pursuing BA, BSc, BCom, BBA,

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The University of Kerala has announced the results of the second-semester degree examination conducted in September 2023. Students pursuing BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, and BMS programs can now access their results on the university's official website, exams.keralauniversity.ac.in, by navigating to the results tab. A direct link to the results page is provided below for easy access.

Kerala University 2nd Semester Result 2023 Announced Check Results Here

Advertisement

Result PDFs are available on the university's website for the following courses:

  • Second Semester BBA Logistics
  • Second Semester BA Journalism and Mass Communication
  • Second Semester BMS Hotel Management
  • Second Semester BCom (CBCS)
  • Second Semester BCom Commerce and Hotel Management and Catering
  • Second Semester BCom Commerce and Tax Procedure and Practice
  • Second Semester BCom Commerce with Computer Application
  • Second Semester BSc Electronics
  • Second Semester BSc (CBCSS)
  • Second Semester BBA

Steps to Check Kerala University Result 2023:

  1. Visit exams.keralauniversity.ac.in.
  2. Navigate to the results page.
  3. Open the 2nd-semester result link corresponding to your course.
  4. Download and review the PDF.
Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 09:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

8 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

9 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

9 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

9 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

9 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

13 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

17 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

17 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

18 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

a day ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

a day ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

a day ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

a day ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

a day ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Idaho Halts Execution by Lethal Injection after 8 Failed Attempts

    World16 minutes ago

  2. Kerala University declares second semester results

    Education16 minutes ago

  3. Dollar prepares for inflation data; Yen strengthens on BOJ remarks

    Business News18 minutes ago

  4. Nifty, Sensex open lower, trade flat

    Business News22 minutes ago

  5. Man United, Liverpool meet in FA Cup quarters

    Sports 22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo