Kerala University Declares Second Semester Results for September 2023 Session
The University of Kerala has announced the results of the second-semester degree examination conducted in September 2023. Students pursuing BA, BSc, BCom, BBA,
The University of Kerala has announced the results of the second-semester degree examination conducted in September 2023. Students pursuing BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, and BMS programs can now access their results on the university's official website, exams.keralauniversity.ac.in, by navigating to the results tab. A direct link to the results page is provided below for easy access.
Result PDFs are available on the university's website for the following courses:
- Second Semester BBA Logistics
- Second Semester BA Journalism and Mass Communication
- Second Semester BMS Hotel Management
- Second Semester BCom (CBCS)
- Second Semester BCom Commerce and Hotel Management and Catering
- Second Semester BCom Commerce and Tax Procedure and Practice
- Second Semester BCom Commerce with Computer Application
- Second Semester BSc Electronics
- Second Semester BSc (CBCSS)
- Second Semester BBA
Steps to Check Kerala University Result 2023:
- Visit exams.keralauniversity.ac.in.
- Navigate to the results page.
- Open the 2nd-semester result link corresponding to your course.
- Download and review the PDF.
