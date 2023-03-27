KSDNB GNM Result 2023 Declared; Direct Link To Download Results Inside

The Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board (KSDNEB) declared the result of the re-examination held in January 2023 GNM. The students can download KSDNB Result from the official website of the board https://ksdneb.org/.

The result link KSDBN GNM is also mentioned in the article below. The candidates can see their results through the provided link. The link to the Board to check the result: https://ksdneb.org/

As per the official notice, "The results of November-2022 1st and 2nd-year re-examination held in January 2023 has been announced."

Students who need re-evaluation can apply till March 30

The students who want to apply for photocopies (xerox) of answer scripts and re-evaluation are recommended to apply online from 27 March to 30 March 2023, without waiting for the xerox copies with a fee of Rs. 500/- for each subject and Rs. 500/- per subject for re-evaluation purpose. The candidates are required to pay online through the "make payment option" only.

How to check the result?

Step 1: Visit the website of KSDNB, that is ksdneb.org

Step 2: Log in to the account using 'User Name' and 'Password'

Step 3: Download KSDNB Result

Step 4: Check marks and download the result.

It is to be noted that the applications received after the last dates mentioned shall not be entertained. Also, there is no separate date given for those who apply for Xerox copies of answer scripts and applications for revaluation.