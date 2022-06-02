KTET Result 2022 Released At Ktet.kerala.gov.in, Follow These Steps To Check Scores

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the results of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET 2022) on June 1, 2022. All the registered candidates who took the exam can check their result now. It has been uploaded on the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The result has been released for the February edition of the state-level teacher eligibility test.

KTET 2022 was conducted by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan for recruitment of teachers in the government schools of Kerala at the primary, upper primary, and high school levels. It was conducted on May 4 and 5, 2022. The examination was held in two shifts on both days. The duration of the paper was 2 hours and 30 minutes. KTET for category 1 was conducted in the first shift on May 4 and for category 2, the exam was held in the second shift. On May 5, category 3 and 4 exams were held in the morning and afternoon shifts, respectively. The KTET modified answer key was released on May 30, 2022. The direct link to check result has also been attached below.

KTET result 2022: Follow these steps to download scores

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they will have to click on the KTET result link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to select category and enter register number and date of birth

Step 4: Post submitting the required details, the result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Candidates should go through the same and download it

KTET 2022: Overview

As per the KTET 2022 cut off, candidates who secured marks more than or equal to 60 per cent will be considered as qualified. According to the KTET 2022 selection procedure, there are four categories. The first three categories are for lower primary, upper primary and high school teacher positions, respectively; the last category is for Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, and Urdu language teachers (up to Upper Primary level), specialist teachers, and physical education teachers (up to high school level).