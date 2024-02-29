Advertisement

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially released the results for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) conducted in October 2023. Candidates who appeared for the KTET 2024 written exam can now view and download their results from the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in. The results were declared on February 28, 2024.

The KTET October 2023 examination took place across the state on December 29 and 30, 2023. Following the evaluation process, the examination authority has unveiled the Kerala KTET Result 2024, enabling candidates to access their scorecards effortlessly by logging in with their 'Register Number' and 'Date of Birth' on the official portal.

How to Check KTET 2024 Result?

Visit the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in. On the homepage, locate and click on the link titled "KTET OCTOBER 2023 RESULT PUBLISHED." You will be directed to a new page. Enter your registration number and date of birth in the provided fields. Your KTET result will be displayed on the screen. Download and print out the result for future reference.

Direct Link: Kerala KTET October Result