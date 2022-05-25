KVPY 2021: Question Paper & Provisional Answer Key Released, Here's How To Check

KVPY answer key 2021: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has released the answer key for Kishore Vigyanik Protsahan Yojna (KVPY) 2021 aptitude test. Candidates who appeared in the test can go to kvpy.iisc.ac.in to download the answer key. To be noted that the answer key released is provisional in nature. The key has been released for KVPY Aptitude test of SA, SB/SX streams. Along with answer key, question papers of the exam have also been published. Steps to download the answer key can be checked here.

IISC Bangalore KVPY answer key 2022 can be used to calculate the probable score in the exam. In case of any discrepancy, candidates can challenge the KVPY answer key 2021 through the email: applications.kvpy@iisc.ac.in. The last date to raise objections ends on May 27. 2022. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.

KVPY 2021: Here's a step-by-step guide to download answer key

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of the board, kvpy.iisc.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the link which reads 'KVPY-2021 question papers (SA, SB/SX) with tentative answer keys’

Step 3: The answer key will be displayed on screen

Step 4: Download the same and take its screenshot for future reference

Step 5: Candidates can calculate their probable score.

Here is the direct link to download provisional answer key

About KVPY Exam 2021

Candidates who have enrolled as a regular students of the UG Program in Basic Science course in any College/Institution of a recognized university will be eligible to get a KVPY fellowship. Students studying in a 1st-year program in a basic science course such as B.Sc/B.S.?B.Stat./ B math/Int.MSc/Int MS will get Rs 5000 to Rs 7000 and contingency grants (equivalent to four months of fellowship per annum) from the Department of Science and technology by the Govt of India. It is advised that candidates must visit the official website for fresh updates.