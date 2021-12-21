Lakshadweep Schools Shift Friday Holiday To Sunday From Academic Year 2021-22

Lakshadweep School weekend: The Lakshadweep Education Department has brought out a new calendar declaring Fridays working days and all Sundays holidays for schools in the islands. It has ended the decade's old privilege of the students for having Fridays as holidays in the islands on religious grounds. Lakshadweep Department of Education through a notification has announced the changes in school timing and period allotment. The changed school timing will be applicable from the academic year 2021-22. Lakshadweep Education Department has also declared all Sundays as holidays for schools from 2021-22 academic year. Earlier, the holidays used to be on Fridays. UAE had done the same last month.

Department of Education has decided to implement 'Halcyon Heights', a joyful learning experience activity in primary classes. It will be implemented from classes 1 to 5. It will be ensuring a joyful, experiential and competency-based teaching learning process in schools for the better physical, mental and social development of the learners to equip them to learn modern lifeskills and competencies for lifelong and sustainable learning.

Implementation plan and school timing

It is scheduled to be introduced in classes 1 to 5 during the first period in all days accordingly there will be eight periods for classes 3 to 5 also from the coming academic year onwards.

Lakshadweep school timing

There will be six working days with sundays off

For teachers timing will be from 3 am to 12.30 pm and 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm

For students timing will be from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm

As NEP 2020 and the modern teaching-learning approach considers subjects like physical and health education, art education and work education as scholastic subjects and NCERT and CBSE have also brought out class-specific learning outcomes in these areas. This has been mentioned by the Lakshadweep Education Department. For more information, candidates can go through the notification mentioned below.