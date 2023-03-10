LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 Out, Mains Exam To Be Held On March 18

Life Insurance Corporation of India released LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 on March 10. The results can be downloaded through the official website at licindia.in. The preliminary examinations were conducted on February 17 and February 20. As per LIC AAO Result analysis, a total of 7,754 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the LIC AAO Mains Exam scheduled to be held on March 18.

Candidates who qualified the mains exam will be called for the interview round.

Direct link to download the result https://licindia.in/

Steps to download the result

Go to the official website of licindia.in

On the homepage, click on the careers tab

Click on Recruitment of AAO(Generalist)-2023

Next, click on the "RESULT OF PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION HELD ON 17.02.2023 & 20.02.2023 FOR RECRUITMENT OF AAO (Generalist)-2023"

The result will be then be displayed on the screen. Check the result and also download the page. It is recommended to keep a hard copy of the result for further need.

LIC AAO Final Result 2023

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) invited online applications from eligible Indian citizens for appointment to the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist).

LIC AAO Prelims Exam

LIC AAO (Generalist) selection process has three phases: Prelims, Mains, and Interview.

In the Phase-1 Prelims exam, the candidates are asked objective-type questions from reasoning ability, quantitative aptitude, and English Language (with special emphasis on grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension). A total of 100 questions are there for 70 marks. The English Language test is of qualifying nature and the marks in this section are not counted for ranking.