LIC ADO Result 2023 For Prelims Exam Out, Check Merit List Here

LIC ADO result 2023: LIC ADO Prelims result 2023 has been declared. Candidates who took the exam can check LIC ADO pre results 2023 here. See full details here.

Nandini Verma
LIC ADO Result

Life Insurance Corporation of India has declared the LIC ADO Result 2023 today. Candidates who took the LIC Apprentice Development Officer Prelims exam can now download and check their results by visiting the official website - licindia.in. A direct link and steps to check LIC ADO Prelims result are below.

Direct link to check LIC ADO Pre results 2023

LIC ADO Prelims Result Out! Mains on April 23

The LIC ADO Prelims Exam was held on March 12, 2023. The exam was held in a computer-based test mode. Candidates who have cleared the prelims exam will have to appear for the LIC ADO mains exam scheduled for April 23. The main exam will have 160 multiple-choice type questions. The LIC ADO Mains call letter will be issued soon. LIC aims to fill 9394 vacancies for the post of Apprentice development officer through this recruitment drive. 

How to check LIC ADO Result 2023

  • Visit the official website of LIC at licindia.in
  • On the homepage, click on the Careers section link given at the bottom of the homepage 
  • Now click on the link for Apprentice Development Officer Recruitment 2023
  • The LIC ADO prelims result 2023 will be displayed on the screen 
  •  Now select your zone and city
  • A PDF file will open
  • Search for your roll number and download the file
