LIC ADO Result 2023 For Prelims Exam Out, Check Merit List Here

Life Insurance Corporation of India has declared the LIC ADO Result 2023 today. Candidates who took the LIC Apprentice Development Officer Prelims exam can now download and check their results by visiting the official website - licindia.in. A direct link and steps to check LIC ADO Prelims result are below.

LIC ADO Prelims Result Out! Mains on April 23

The LIC ADO Prelims Exam was held on March 12, 2023. The exam was held in a computer-based test mode. Candidates who have cleared the prelims exam will have to appear for the LIC ADO mains exam scheduled for April 23. The main exam will have 160 multiple-choice type questions. The LIC ADO Mains call letter will be issued soon. LIC aims to fill 9394 vacancies for the post of Apprentice development officer through this recruitment drive.

