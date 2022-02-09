LSAT India January 2022 Results Declared; Here's Direct Link To Download

LSAT India Result 2022: The result for the Law School Admission Test, LSAT for the January session has been declared today, by the Law School Admission Council February 9, 2022. Candidates can download the results by visiting the official website at www.discoverlaw.in. This year, a total of 1689 aspirants appeared for the January session of the LSAT—India 2022 exam.

All those candidates who want to re-appear in the LSAT 2022 Exam or want to apply for fresh admission can do so by registering their names in the second administration that will be held on multiple dates, starting from May 9, 2022. Candidates must take note that the registration for the May administration of LSAT-Indian 2022 is open till April 25, 2022. LSAC Global will also provide merit-based scholarships to 50 undergraduate students and 23 postgraduate students, and an additional 3 scholarships will be awarded to students who win the essay competition announced by LSAC Global.

Here's direct link to download LSAT India Result - CLICK HERE

LSAT India | Office Notice

According to the press release on Wednesday, the council said, "This year, LSAC Global will award merit-based scholarships to 50 undergraduate students and 3 postgraduate students who take the LSAT—India 2022. An additional 3 scholarships will be awarded to students who submit winning entries in the essay competition announced by LSAC Global. These scholarships will be available to LSAT—India test takers who wish to gain admission to any LSAC Global Law Alliance college listed here: https://www.discoverlaw.in/associated-law-college. For more information, terms, and conditions of these scholarships, please visit https://www.discoverlaw.in/scholarship-opportunities.

