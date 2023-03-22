Madras University Results For UG, PG November Exams Declared, Here's Direct Link

Madras University result 2022: The University of Madras has declared the result of the November term examinations 2022 for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Results of both UG and PG professional course exams that were held in November are available at the official website of Madras University. Students can check their results online at unom.ac.in. They will have to enter their roll number to check their result.

How to check Madras University Results for UG, PG November Exams 2023