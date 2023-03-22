Last Updated:

Madras University Results For UG, PG November Exams Declared, Here's Direct Link

Madras University results for UG, PG exams held in November have been declared. Here's how to check and download the results. Find direct link here.

Written By
Nandini Verma
madras university

Image: Shutterstock


Madras University result 2022: The University of Madras has declared the result of the November term examinations 2022 for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Results of both UG and PG professional course exams that were held in November are available at the official website of Madras University. Students can check their results online at unom.ac.in. They will have to enter their roll number to check their result. 

How to check Madras University Results for UG, PG November Exams 2023

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of Madras University- unom.ac.in.
  • Step 2: Click on ‘examination’ tab in the main menu
  • Step 3: Choose the exam you have appeared for
  • Step 4: Log in using credentials
  • Step 5: Your Madras University Result will appear on the screen. Download and take its printout.

  • Here's direct link to check Madras University Results 2022

READ | BSEB Bihar Board 12th result 2023 direct link now active, check here
READ | Bihar Board 12th pass unmarried girls to get Rs 25K scholarship: Bihar education ministry
READ | Bihar Board class 10th Result 2023 date and time informed by BSEB official, check here
READ | Kerala NMMS Result 2023 released: Steps to check, other important details here
READ | KVS Admissions 2023 schedule out, Kendriya Vidyalaya class 1 forms releasing on March 27
COMMENT