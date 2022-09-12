Last Updated:

MAH CET LLB 3 Year Result 2022 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

MAH CET LLB 3 Year Result 2022: The MAH CET LLB 3 Year Result 2022 has been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra today, Sept 12, 2022.

Written By
Amrit Burman
MAH CET LLB

Image: Shutterstock


The MAH CET LLB 3 Year Result 2022 has been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra today, September 12, 2022. Candidates can check the results by visiting the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. The link to download the result is available on the official website and candidates will have to enter their login credentials such as application number and date of birth to download the merit list.

The authorities conducted the LLB 3-year exam on August 3, 2022, and August 4, 2022. The exam was again re-conducted on August 27, 2022, as candidates faced technical glitches during the examination. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to download the MAH CET LLB 3 Year Result 2022.

MAH CET LLB 3 Year Meri List: Here's how to download the MAH CET LLB 3 Year Results 2022

  • Step 1: To download the MAH CET LLB 3 Year Results 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org
  • Step 2: Then click on the view scorecard on the homepage
  • Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their application number and date of birth
  • Step 4: The result will appear on your screen
  • Step 5: Download the result and take a printout of the copy

Candidates can download their scorecard by visiting - cetcell.mahacet.org. The results for the MAH CET LLB 5 year were released yesterday, September 11, 2022, and the third-year results were announced today, September 12, 2022. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative

READ | MAH CET Result 2021 for BHMCT, B.Planning released; see how to check & more
READ | MAH CET 2021 Counselling Registration deadline extended; Check new dates here
READ | MAH CET 2022: Registrations to begin on Mar 19, check complete schedule oh MAH LLB exam
READ | MAH CET BHMCT 2022 Admit Card out: Exam on Aug 22, here's direct link to download
READ | MAH CET 2022 re-exam: Here's how to register for PCM and PCB exam
COMMENT