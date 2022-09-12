MAH CET LLB 3 Year Result 2022 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

The MAH CET LLB 3 Year Result 2022 has been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra today, September 12, 2022. Candidates can check the results by visiting the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. The link to download the result is available on the official website and candidates will have to enter their login credentials such as application number and date of birth to download the merit list.

The authorities conducted the LLB 3-year exam on August 3, 2022, and August 4, 2022. The exam was again re-conducted on August 27, 2022, as candidates faced technical glitches during the examination. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to download the MAH CET LLB 3 Year Result 2022.

MAH CET LLB 3 Year Meri List: Here's how to download the MAH CET LLB 3 Year Results 2022

Step 1: To download the MAH CET LLB 3 Year Results 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Then click on the view scorecard on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their application number and date of birth

Step 4: The result will appear on your screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout of the copy

Candidates can download their scorecard by visiting - cetcell.mahacet.org. The results for the MAH CET LLB 5 year were released yesterday, September 11, 2022, and the third-year results were announced today, September 12, 2022. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative