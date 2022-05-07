Maharashtra 12th Exam Result 2022 Expected To Be Out In June End, Confirms Official

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is scheduled to announce the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or class 12 results next month. A Board official has told a media organisation that the Class 12 exam result will be announced by June-end. To be noted is that after releasing HSC results, the board will be releasing SSC results.

"The HSC, 12th exam result will be announced by the second week of June, while SSC, 10th exam result can be expected by the June-end or in July," a board official told media organisation.

The official further added that the evaluation process of the HSC exam will be completed by May-end. The evaluation for SSC exam will be completed in June 2022. Once released, the matric and inter-results can be checked on the official website- mahahsscboard.in. Over 31 lakh students who appeared for the HSC, SSC exams in April will be able to check the results by following the steps mentioned below. In order to check the same, they should be ready with their roll number and date of birth.

Websites to check Maharashtra Board Results

mahahsscboard.in msbshse.co.in mh-ssc.ac.in mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam Result 2022: Step-by-step guide to check scores

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website- mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on HSC, 12th exam result 2022.

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their log-in credentials- Roll number, Date of Birth

Step 4: Post logging in, the HSC exam 2022 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates will have to download the result and take its printout for further reference.

Maharashtra board exam results: Check important dates here

Maharashtra SSC exams were conducted between March 15 and April 18, 2022

Maharashtra HSC exams were held between March 4 and April 7, 2022

Both the results will be released in June 2022

Image: Shutterstock/Representative