Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2022 Likely To Be Out On June 10, Check Important Dates Here

Maharashtra board result 2022: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE will be releasing the HSC Results 2022 in June 2022. The result is expected to be out by June 10, 2022. This was announced by Maharashtra State Board officials. Once released, the HSC Results will be available on mahresult.nic.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

The Maharashtra result is being delayed as an issue was raised by teachers while they were getting the answer sheets evaluated. Many teachers boycotted the SSC, HSC Result evaluation work and went on strike. The board and education ministry asked them to resume the checking. Sources suggest that the checking or evaluation work for the HSC Result 2022 is likely to be completed by May 28, 2022.

“The board has asked the teachers to complete the checking of answer keys at the earliest. The deadlines of May 28 have been set, in the hopes that the results can be released in the first week of June itself,” said a teacher involved in evaluation work.

Maharashtra HSC result 2022: Websites to check

mahresult.nic.in

msbshse.co.in

Maharashtra HSC English exam: Maharashtra Board to award one mark for the question asked

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will award full marks for one question asked in the English paper of the HSC or Class 12 final exams. The Maharashtra Board has taken this decision because the question was printed without the necessary guidelines. The Class 12 Board Examination in Maharastra started on March 4, 2022. The examinations are being conducted in two different shifts—the first shift from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the second shift from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

How to check Maharashtra class 12th result 2022