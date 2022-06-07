Last Updated:

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2022 To Be Out On June 8 At 1 PM

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2022 will be released on June 8, 2022. Once released, the result can be downloaded by following these steps.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra HSC result 2022: The Maharashtra class 10 result will be released on June 8, 2022. The result will be released in second half at 1 PM. The official date and time for releasing results has been announced by the state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad. Maharashtra 12th Toppers 2022 will also be announced soon after the results are declared on mahahsscboard.in. A total of 14,85,191 students had registered for the exam. Of these, 8,17,188 are boys and 6,68,003 are girls.

List of the official website to check results as well as the steps to check scores are mentioned below. To check the scorecard, students should be ready with their roll number and date of birth. 

MSBSHSE HSC result: Websites to check scores

  1. msbshse.co.in
  2. hscresult.mkcl.org
  3. mahresult.nic.in

Follow these steps to check Maharashtra class 12th result 2022

  • Visit any of the official websites mentioned above 
  • On the homepage, click on the result page 
  • You will be redirected to a new page 
  • Click on Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 link
  • On the login page, key in your roll number and submit 
  • Your Maharashtra class 12 result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout.

Maharashtra HSC English exam: One mark to be awarded for question printed without following necessary guidelines

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will award full marks for one question asked in the English paper of the HSC or Class 12 final exams. The Maharashtra Board has taken this decision because the question was printed without following the necessary guidelines. The Class 12 Board Examination in Maharastra started on March 4, 2022. The examinations are being conducted in two different shifts—the first shift from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the second shift from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. 

