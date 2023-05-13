Maharashtra Board Result 2023 For SSC, HSC Exams Soon; Know Where And How To Check

Maharashtra board result 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE will be releasing the HSC and SSC Results 2023 soon. Once released, the Maharashtra Board classes 10th and 12th Results will be available on mahresult.nic.in. As of now, there is no official update regarding the Maharashtra Board result dates. However, it is expected to be out by the end of May. The results can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC result 2023: Websites to check

mahresult.nic.in

msbshse.co.in

How to check Maharashtra board results 2023

Visit any of the official websites mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the result tab

You will be redirected to a new page

Click on Maharashtra HSC or SSC Result 2023 link

On the login page, key in your roll number and submit

Your Maharashtra board result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Maharashtra Board Results 2023

Maharashtra Board conducted the class 10th or SSC Exam 2023 from March 2 to March 25, 2023, and the HSC or class 12th Exam 2023 from February 21 to March 21, 2023. Approximately, 15 lakh candidates registered for class 10th exams and 14 lakh registered for class 12th exam. In the year 2022, the Maharashtra Board results were declared in June. A total of 94.22 per cent students state board's Higher Secondary Education (HSC) exams last year. 96.94% of students have passed in Maharashtra Class 10th exam result 2022.

Paper leaks

The Maharashtra board mathematics exam question paper for class 12 was posted on social media 30 minutes ahead of the examination. The Maharashtra board administrators acted quickly and requested an investigation into the situation. It has dispatched a team to Buldhana for an initial investigation and intends to lodge a police report in an effort to determine where the photographs came from.