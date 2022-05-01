Maharashtra Board Results 2022 Date: MSBSHSE To Declare SSC, HSC Results In June

Maharashtra Board Results 2022: The Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSHSEB) is likely to release the SSC and HSC results in June. As per sources, the SSC and HSC results will be released on June 10 and June 20, 2022, respectively. However, till now there has been no official confirmation regarding the dates and times for the declaration of SSC and HSC results.

According to various media reports, the board has completed checking all the answer sheets, and the moderation work and scanning of the answer sheet barcodes are underway. After the evaluation process is over, the results will be released. After the declaration of the Maharashtra SSC and HSC Results 2022, students will be able to check them by visiting the official website: mahresult.nic.in. Follow the below-mentioned steps to download the Maharashtra Result.

Maharashtra Board Results 2022: Here's how to download Maharashtra SSC results, Maharashtra HSC results

Step 1: To download the Maharashtra SSC and HSC results, candidates must visit the official website of the Maharashtra Board (mahresult.nic.in).

Step 2: Then, after the link has been activated, click on the Maharashtra SSC (Class 10th) or Maharashtra HSC (Class 12th) result (2022).

Step 3: Enter your login credentials, such as your roll number or registration number, as well as any other credentials.

Step 4: Then, click on the " Submit " button.

" button. Step 5: Maharashtra Board Results 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates are advised to save the results for future reference.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022: List of official websites to check score

mahahsscboard.in

msbshse.co.in

mh-ssc.ac.in

mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra Board Exams 2022

As many as 14.72 lakh students took part in the HSC examination, while more than 16 lakh students appeared for the SSC examination in 2022. This year, the Maharashtra SSC exam 2022 was conducted from March 15 to April 4, 2022, and the Maharashtra 12th exam 2022 was held from March 4 to April 7, 2022, at various test centres across the state. It is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative