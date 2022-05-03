Maharashtra Board Results 2022: SSC, HSC Results Likely To Be Declared By This Date

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is expected to release the Maharashtra board exam results for class 10 and 12 exams by mid of June 2022. As of now, the Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSHSEB) has not informed about the Class 10 and Class 12 result release date and time on its official website. However, it is being expected to be out by mid of June 2022. Once released, candidates will be able to check the same using their roll number and date of birth. The list of official websites on which results will be released and the steps to check result is mentioned below.
Last month, the Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th evaluation processes reportedly encountered some issues. Reports suggest that several Maharashtra Board teachers of unaided schools boycotted the evaluation process. This was done so that government fulfills its demand of providing 100% of the government grants. The boycott of the evaluation process by teachers comes at a point when the MSBSHSE had commenced the checking of answer sheets and wanted to declare the result on time.
Soon after these boycotts were reported, MSBSHSE issued a warning to schools. The state board said that if there is a delay in the evaluation process due to the negligence of teachers, the schools might lose their accreditation as a board exam centre in the near future. For more details, click here.