Maharashtra Board Results 2022: SSC, HSC Results Likely To Be Declared By This Date

Maharashtra Board Results for classes 10th and 12th are expected to be out by June second week. Once released, it can be checked by following these steps.

Maharashtra Board Results

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is expected to release the Maharashtra board exam results for class 10 and 12 exams by mid of June 2022. As of now, the Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSHSEB) has not informed about the Class 10 and Class 12 result release date and time on its official website. However, it is being expected to be out by mid of June 2022. Once released, candidates will be able to check the same using their roll number and date of birth. The list of official websites on which results will be released and the steps to check result is mentioned below. 

Maharashtra Board Results: Websites to check

  1. mahahsscboard.in
  2. msbshse.co.in
  3. mh-ssc.ac.in
  4. mahresult.nic.in

Step by step guide to download Maharashtra SSC, HSC result 2022

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of the board
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSC or HSC result link
  • Step 3: In the next step, they will have to enter the roll number and mother's first name
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, result will be displayed on screen
  • Step 5: Download the same and take its screenshot or printout for future reference

Maharashtra board exam results: Check important dates here

  • Maharashtra SSC exams were conducted between March 15 and April 18, 2022
  • Maharashtra HSC exams were held between March 4 and April 7, 2022

Last month, the Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th evaluation processes reportedly encountered some issues. Reports suggest that several Maharashtra Board teachers of unaided schools boycotted the evaluation process. This was done so that government fulfills its demand of providing 100% of the government grants. The boycott of the evaluation process by teachers comes at a point when the MSBSHSE had commenced the checking of answer sheets and wanted to declare the result on time.

Soon after these boycotts were reported, MSBSHSE issued a warning to schools. The state board said that if there is a delay in the evaluation process due to the negligence of teachers, the schools might lose their accreditation as a board exam centre in the near future. For more details, click here.

