Maharashtra Class 10 Result 2023 Today: Websites To Check Maha SSC Results Online

Maharashtra class 10 Result 2023: MSBSHSE will declare Maharashtra SSC Results 2023 today, June 2. See where and how to check 10th-class results.

Nandini Verma
Maharashtra class 10 result

Image: PTI


Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: The Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 exam results will be declared by the State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) today, June 2. The results will be declared in a press conference at 11 am. However, the link to check Maha SSC results will be activated at 1 pm.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates on result link, toppers, pass percent

Where will Maharashtra SSC Results 2023 be available? 

  1. mahresult.nic.in
  2. sscresult.mkcl.org
  3. maharashtraeducation.com
  4. result.mh-ssc.ac.in
  5. mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Here's how to check Class 10 Results

  • Step 1: To check the Maharashtra SSC Result candidates are required to visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Maharashtra SSC result 2023 link
  • Step 3: Students then need to enter their log-in credentials such as roll number and mother's first name
  • Step 4: Maharashtra SSC result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Download the result and take its printout.

Maharashtra Board conducted the class 10th or SSC Exam 2023 between March 2 and March 25, 2023. This year, more than 16 lakh students attended the Class 10 exam. In the result press conference, the details of results, pass percentage etc will be announced. 

