Maharashtra Class 10 Result 2023 Today: Websites To Check Maha SSC Results Online

Image: PTI
Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: The Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 exam results will be declared by the State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) today, June 2. The results will be declared in a press conference at 11 am. However, the link to check Maha SSC results will be activated at 1 pm.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates on result link, toppers, pass percent
Maharashtra Board conducted the class 10th or SSC Exam 2023 between March 2 and March 25, 2023. This year, more than 16 lakh students attended the Class 10 exam. In the result press conference, the details of results, pass percentage etc will be announced.
