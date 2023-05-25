Maharashtra Class 12 Result Link Activated, Check MSBSHSE HSC Mark Sheet Here

Quick links:
Maharashtra class 12th result 2023: Maharashtra Board has declared the class 12th or HSC results on May 25. The link to check the results has been activated now. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the Maharashtra class 12th results online. A list of websites to check the results has been given below.
A total of 91.25% of students have passed the class 12th exam this year. 14 lakh students have appeared for the class 12th exam. The pass percentage has recorded a decline this year. Last year, the pass percentage of Maharashtra class 12th result was 94.22% This year, it has slipped to 91.25%. Girls have outscored boys this year. The pass percentage of girls is 93.73 and that of boys is 89.14%.
