Maharashtra Class 12 Result Link Activated, Check MSBSHSE HSC Mark Sheet Here

Maharashtra Board has declared the class 12th or HSC results on May 25. The link to check the results has been activated now. Check direct link here.

Nandini Verma
Maharashtra class 12 result

Maharashtra class 12th result 2023: Maharashtra Board has declared the class 12th or HSC results on May 25. The link to check the results has been activated now. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the Maharashtra class 12th results online. A list of websites to check the results has been given below.

Direct link to check Maharashtra Board class 12th results 2023

List of websites to check Maharashtra class 12 board exams?

  • mahahsscboard.in,
  • mahresult.nic.in,
  • hscresult.mkcl.org,
  •  hsc.mahresults.org.in

How to check Maharashtra Board Results 2023

  • Visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the result tab
  • You will be redirected to a new page 
  • Click on Maharashtra HSC or SSC Result 2023 link
  • On the login page, key in your roll number and submit 
  • Your Maharashtra board result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout.

A total of 91.25% of students have passed the class 12th exam this year. 14 lakh students have appeared for the class 12th exam. The pass percentage has recorded a decline this year. Last year, the pass percentage of Maharashtra class 12th result was 94.22% This year, it has slipped to 91.25%. Girls have outscored boys this year. The pass percentage of girls is 93.73 and that of boys is 89.14%.

