Maharashtra DELEd Exam 2021: Results For Nov Exam To Be Out Today At Mscepune.in

Maharashtra DELEd exam 2021: Maharashtra State Examination Council will announce DELEd exam results on Feb 1, 2022. It can be checked by following these steps.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra DElEd result: Maharashtra State Examination Council will be releasing the results for the DELEd exam on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. The result will be released for exam which was conducted in November 2021. The result, once released, can be accessed by following the steps mentioned below. Maharashtra State Education Minister Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad informed about result release through a tweet. She tweeted, “The results of DElEd examination conducted by Maharashtra State Examination Council in November 2021 are being announced today on the Council's http://mscepune.in and http://deledexam.in websites. Congratulations to all the passing students.”

Websites to check results

  1. Deledexam.in
  2. Mscepune.in

How to Check Maharashtra D. El. Ed. Result

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Examination Council or any of the websites mentioned above
  • Step 2: On the Homepage, click on the Result section
  • Step 3: Go to the designated result link
  • Step 4: On the next window, insert roll numbers and roll codes
  • Step 5: Submit and access the D. El.Ed exam results
  • Step 6: Download a take a print of the result for future reference

Maharashtra Board Exams 2022: Students Protest Over Offline Exams, Govt Defends Decision

Students on Monday staged protests in Mumbai and Nagpur demanding that offline exams for classes X to XII be canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, while the Maharashtra government strongly defended the decision, saying it has been taken after careful consideration.

Hundreds of students protested near the residence of Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad in Mumbai seeking cancellation of offline exams for classes X to XII, leading to baton charge by police. In Nagpur, agitating students damaged two buses, police said. Defending the state government's decision to conduct offline exams of Classes X and XII, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the step has been taken after careful consideration.

