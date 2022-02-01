Maharashtra DELEd Exam 2021: Results For Nov Exam To Be Out Today At Mscepune.in

Maharashtra DElEd result: Maharashtra State Examination Council will be releasing the results for the DELEd exam on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. The result will be released for exam which was conducted in November 2021. The result, once released, can be accessed by following the steps mentioned below. Maharashtra State Education Minister Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad informed about result release through a tweet. She tweeted, “The results of DElEd examination conducted by Maharashtra State Examination Council in November 2021 are being announced today on the Council's http://mscepune.in and http://deledexam.in websites. Congratulations to all the passing students.”

Websites to check results

Deledexam.in Mscepune.in

How to Check Maharashtra D. El. Ed. Result

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Examination Council or any of the websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the Homepage, click on the Result section

Step 3: Go to the designated result link

Step 4: On the next window, insert roll numbers and roll codes

Step 5: Submit and access the D. El.Ed exam results

Step 6: Download a take a print of the result for future reference

