Maharashtra FYJC 1st Merit List 2022 Released, Here's Direct Link To Check

The first merit list for Maharashtra First Year Junior College (FYJC) has been released on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The Maharashtra FYJC first provisional allotment list or merit list has been released on the official website by the School Education and Sports Department of the State Government of Maharashtra. All those students who got themselves registered for First Year Junior College, FYJC 11th admission 2022 can check the first round seat allotment result now. It has been uploaded on the official website 11thadmission.org.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned here.

In order to check the scores on the merit list, students will have to be ready with their Login ID and password. Class 10th students apply for FYJC admission and the further admission process is done through the Common Admissions Process, CAP. Students should see that if the college is being allotted then proceed with the further admission process. They will have to upload the remaining asked documents. The direct link to check the merit list has also been attached.

FYJC Merit List 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to check

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website 11thadmission.org.in.

Step 2: On the appeared homepage, they should click on the respective city they applied for

Step 3: After being redirected to another page, candidates will have to click on the login tab

Step 4: A new login page would open, where candidates should key in their login ID and password

Step 5: Post submitting the credentials, the FYJC 11th admission 2022 result would appear on the screen

Step 6: Now, click Proceed for admission and upload the required documents to complete the Admission formalities with the college

Step 7: Candidates should submit the details and take a screenshot of the page

Step 8: Candidates are also advised to take a print out of the allotment order

Here is the direct link to check

In the first round of CAP, more than 2.45 lakh students applied for 2,30,927 seats. If any candidate does not want to take admission to the allotted Junior college, they are required to wait for the further round. For more details, candidates are free to go to the official website.