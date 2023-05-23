Maharashtra HSC Results 2023 Date: MSBSHSE Class 12th Results 2023 Releasing On This Date

Maharashtra HSC result 2023 Date: As per the latest update shared by a board official, Maharashtra Board class 12th or HSC results 2023 will be declared by May 28. Lakhs of students who took the exam will be able to check their results online after declaration. The Maharashtra Board HSC results will be announced this week, the official confirmed.

Maharashtra Board class 10th or SSC Exams 2023 were held between March 2 and March 25, 2023. The HSC or class 12th Exam 2023 was conducted from February 21 to March 21, 2023. Approximately, 15 lakh candidates enrolled for class 10th exams and 14 lahks registered for class 12th exam. In the year 2022, the Maharashtra Board results were announced in June. A total of 94.22 percent of students passed the state board's Higher Secondary Education (HSC) exams last year. 96.94% of students have passed in Maharashtra Class 10th exam result 2022.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC result 2023: Websites to check

mahresult.nic.in msbshse.co.in

How to check Maharashtra Board Results 2023