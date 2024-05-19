Advertisement

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to announce the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations for the year 2024. According to official statements, the HSC results are expected to be declared in the third week of May. The state board has asked the candidates to rely only on the official website – maharesult.nic.in, cautioning students against trusting any speculations regarding the Maharashtra board result 2024 date and time.

The HSC Class 12 examinations commenced on February 21st and concluded on March 19th this year. Last year witnessed a decline in the overall pass percentage, with the pass percentage dropping from 94.22 per cent in 2022 to 91.25 per cent in 2023. Additionally, the pass percentages varied across different streams, with science stream students achieving a pass percentage of 96.09 per cent, commerce stream recording 90.42 per cent, and arts stream at 84.05 per cent.

Advertisement

Websites to Check Maharashtra Board Exam Results:

mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in mahresult.nic.in results.gov.in results.nic.in hscresult.mkcl.org

Steps to Check Maharashtra Board Exam Results:

Visit one of the official websites mentioned above. Navigate to the section designated for accessing exam results. Select the appropriate link for your exam (e.g., Class 10 SSC or Class 12 HSC). Enter your login credentials, which may include your roll number and registration number. Click on the 'Submit' button or similar to proceed. Once submitted, your result will be displayed on the screen. Verify the details and ensure accuracy in your result. Download or save the result for future reference. Optionally, print a hard copy of the result for your records.