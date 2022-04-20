Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 For Class 5 & 8 To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check

Maharashtra open school result 2022: Maharashtra State Board of Open Schooling, also known as MSBOS is scheduled to release the Maharashtra Open School Results 2022 on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. MBSOS results will be released for classes 5 and 8. The schedule highlights that the Maharashtra Open School 5th Result and Maharashtra Open School 8th result will be released in the first half at 11 am. Once released, it can be checked on the official website msos.ac.in by following the steps mentioned below.

Maharashtra State Open School Board exams for class 5 and 8 were conducted between December 30, 2021 and January 8, 2022. Students from Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur and all other MSBSHSE divisions will be able to check their results on Wednesday. No hard copy of the result will be given to students, therefore, they should download the result from website and take its printout for future reference. Here's a step-by-step guide to download scores.

MSBOS Results: Websites to check

msbos.mh-ssc.in msos.ac.in.

MSBOS, Maharashtra Open School Results 2022: Follow these steps to check scores

Step 1: All those students who took the exam should go to the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Open Schooling – msos.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on Class 5, 8 result link

Step 3: In the next step, they will be asked to enter their roll number or any other required details

Step 4: Post submitting the required details, the result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Candiadtes should go through the result, download it and take its printout for future reference

Maharashtra 5th, 8th Open School Result 2022 students should know that the marks that will be displayed on official website today will only be a scorecard. The final pass certificate will only be issued in due course of time. They are advised to keep a check on the official website for being updated.